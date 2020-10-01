Government has further extended the deadline for the students’ loan application due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the press statement from the executive director of Higher Education Students’ Financing Board, Michael Wanyama, in May 2020, the board opened up for application and that universities had started admitting students.

He says that their initial deadline of July 31 2020 had to be extended to September 30th because many institutions had not admitted students due to the pandemic.

He now says that a new deadline has been set for 15th October for degree students and 31 October for diploma students.

He says that the board had to extend because Kyambogo University has not yet released the admission list and the joint admission board which releases the supplementary lists for diploma students has not yet sat.