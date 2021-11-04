By Damali Mukhaye

Kyambogo University students have opposed the ban of bags and backpacks in the lecture rooms saying their properties will be compromised.

Kyambogo University management banned bags into the lecture rooms and asked students to carry their books in their hands, due to ongoing terrorism threats where attackers carry explosives in bags.

Tony Butaha, a third-year student at the institution said that it will be very difficult for day students to carry their belongings including laptops in their hands as this will attract thieves.

Mily Nabulo, a 1st-year student at the institution said it will be hard for female students to carry their sanitary pads alongside other school equipment in their hands.

However, the Vice-Chancellor of this institution, Prof Eli Katunguka said that day students should only carry things they need to use that day.

