Students of Jane Alison High School in Kachumbala sub-county Bukedea district whose Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE)results are missing have stormed the office of the head teacher demanding a clear explanation.

According to the students, since the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released 2023 UCE results, they have not been given any information regarding their withheld results.

However, Emmanuel Oyala, the head teacher explains that out of the 45 students who sat for the 2023 UCE exam, UNEB only withheld the results of ten students over alleged malpractices, thus calling for calm from the rest.

“We have received a letter informing us about that and also telling us to wait for the call from UNEB that the affected candidates, schools, head teachers, invigilators, and so on will be communicated to on the date, venue, and the time,” Oyala said.