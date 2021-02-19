BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Students in public Universities are stranded in their hostels after their lecturers who declared a sit down strike two weeks back have declined to teach them online until their salary enhancement promised by the government since 2015 is fulfilled.

Teaching staff in all the public Universities declared a nationwide strike effective February 6 until their Shs129.24b for full enhancement of salaries of staff from senior lecturer and below in all public universities is released by the government.

Whereas the vice chancellor of Makerere University prof, Barnabas Nawangwe says that students started online learning on February 8th, on MUELE system, most students have revealed that they have not attended any lecture.

Jonh Okeya, Makerere University fourth year student of Journalism and Communication said that no student in his department has attended any lecture since February 8.

Another third year students from College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS) at Makerere University, Nicholas Amanya said that they have not heard any lecture since February 8 and they do not know what to do.

The situation is similar at Kyambogo University where students were slated to start online lessons on 1st February but some have not attended any.