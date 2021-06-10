By Damali Mukhaye

Learners are expected to return to school on July 19th to complete the academic year.

According to the revised calendar, issued by the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza, semi candidates and primary one to three classes will return to school on July 19th and break off on September 3rd.

All students reporting on July 19th will study for about one and half months and then sit for promotional exams.

They will then start the 2021 academic year on September 20th with Primary four and five learners who had already completed their promotional exams before schools closed.

Kakooza meanwhile says senior one and two will also report on July 19th and break off on August 13th and September 3rd respectively.

He however says S1 and S2 learners who had reported back to schools before the closure will report and complete the remaining part of the term without paying additional schools fees in case they had already completed the interrupted term fees.

P1 to P3 classes will be required to pay fees for a normal term when they report back on July 21 for the Academic year 2020.