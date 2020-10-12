

The Ministry of Education has assured parents of students whose schools will not qualify for reopening this week that they will be transferred to those that are cleared.

Government last week started inspection of schools across the country to ascertain whether they have put in place the set Standard Operation Procedures before they are allowed to reopen for candidates.

Benson Kule, the Commissioner for Secondary Education who is leading the inspection team says all local governments are supposed to hand in their reports to the ministry before Wednesday with the list of schools that have met the SOPs and those that have not.

Kule says schools are being rated in 3 categories.

Those that attain 60+ rating will be allowed to reopen, those with 50-60 per cent will be advised to improve, while those below 45% will not reopen.