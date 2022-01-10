By Damali Mukhaye

The Higher Education Students Financing Board is today set to release the first set of the list of beneficiaries who applied for the 2021/22 government study loans in tertiary institutions.

According to the board’s spokesperson, Bob Nuwagira, the students from the institutions that beat the November deadline will have the list of successful candidates that is to be released today.

The students in the first slot are from 14 Universities both public and private chartered Universities.

The list of students from technical institutes and some Universities that failed to admit students before the deadline will have their lists released in the second slot next month.

The board extended the deadline for application of study loans after some universities and technical institutes failed to admit students before the November 2021 deadline.