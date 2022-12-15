The African Institute for Energy Governance, AFIEGO has called for a comprehensive study on the electricity sector to understand the root cause of increasing vandalism. This comes at a time the country is facing major blackouts.

The Ministry of Energy has since attributed the blackouts to the high rate of electricity infrastructure vandalism.

Early this month, the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited, UETCL, revealed that the country has lost Shs260 billion to vandalism in the past five months.

Speaking to KFM, the AFIEGO executive director Dickens Kamugisha says it’s unfortunate that when proposed reforms were being made to regulate the sector under the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, thorough research was not done on other aspects of electricity like distribution, transmission, generation, and rural electrification.

Kamugisha warns that the vandals could be as a result of other factors including connivance from power agencies or the unsatisfied Ugandans