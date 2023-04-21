Government is looking for ways it can distribute food relief to Ugandans trapped by the ongoing fighting in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

Uganda’s envoy in Khartoum, Dr Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, told this publication on Thursday that with people unable to move out of their hiding places in search of food, the embassy is intervening.

“We are trying to identify delivery companies which can deliver food to homes because any movement in town comes at a very high risk. The supermarkets are still closed but we believe when we succeed with delivery companies, we shall share their contacts with all our citizens through social media,” he said.

The relief will include foodstuffs, water and other essential necessities, he said.