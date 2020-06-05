

Government has been asked to allocate more funds to women groups if Uganda’s economy is to quickly recover from the shocks caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr Arthur Bainomugisha, the executive director Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE), women need little money to work than the men.

Bainomugisha says the women and youth are biggest assets the country has and need funds which are not politicized if they are to duly serve the nation.

He also calls for a civil society fund to help cushion their activities.

While presenting the ministry of gender performance, the State Minister for Youths and Children Affairs said about shs 106 billion has been disbursed to various women groups under Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP).

The programme provides revolving funds and has increased access to affordable capital for the vulnerable woman.