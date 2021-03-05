By Ruth Anderah

A panel of nine Justices of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo have allowed former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to withdraw a petition that was challenging the victory of president Yoweri Museveni.

The justices ruled that the reasons for withdrawing the said petition and whether Kyagulanyi pay costs to the respondents will be given later.

This is after the respondents lawyers agreed with the petitioner to allow the application to withdraw the petition but asked the court to allow it with costs.

Lawyers representing NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu led by Medard Segona prayed that each party bear its own cost ( be withdrawn with no orders to cost.)

Byte: ssegona costs

However, Lawyers representing Yoweri Kaguta Museveni have okayed the withdrawal of the presidential election petition but say the evidence on record presented by Kyagulanyi cannot support the petition.

The team led by Edwin Karugire says the evidence is based on forgeries since most of his affidavits have forged signatures that do not match with those on their national ID’s.

They added that if the court allows the withdrawal it should first declare that Museveni won the elections and be awarded costs.

Karugire also said that Bobi’s withdrawal application is based on falsehoods

because he said that his supporters/witnesses are being kidnapped yet he didn’t mention their names.

Kyagulanyi sought to withdraw the petition against President Museveni saying he would not get substantive justice since his witnesses are abducted and tortured.