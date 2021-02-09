By Job Bwire

The Supreme Court in Uganda has dismissed an application by National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to amend his election petition challenging President Museveni’s victory.

The musician turned politician through his lawyers led by Mr Medard Ssegona had asked court to amend the petition to allow more evidence on grounds that after the presidential elections on January 14, he (Kyagulanyi) was placed under house arrest which subjected him to post election detention trauma that hindered him from putting together all the evidence he had for his petition in the stipulated time (15 days).

Mr Kyagulanyi had presented 15 new electoral offences in the application.

