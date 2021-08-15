By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Five Supreme Court Justices have unanimously dismissed an application by Bank of Uganda to amend its appeal in which it challenges a ruling by the appellant court in favor of former owner of Crane Bank and Meera Investments ltd.

If successful, the amendment would have reversed the several losses the Central Bank has suffered at the hands of businessman Dr Sudhir Ruparelia and his company Meera Investments Ltd.

The 5 justices, Rubby Opio-Aweri, Faith Mwondha, Dr Lillian Tibatemwa, Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Percy Night Tuhaise in unison dismissed BoU’s bid to substitute Crane Bank in Receivership with Crane Bank in Liquidation a move the justices said would fundamentally alter the facts the case and deny both Dr. Sudhir and Meera a chance at justice.

This latest application to switch parties emanates from the 20th of October 2016 statutory takeover of Crane Bank Limited under the Financial Institutions Act and subsequently placed it under receivership on 20th January 2017, before selling its assets and liabilities to dfcu Bank on the 25th of January 2017.

Read more: https://www.ntv.co.ug/ug/news/national/supreme-court-dismisses-central-bank-application-to-amend-appeal-against-businessman-3511848