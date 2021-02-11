By Ruth Anderah

The supreme court is on March 18th expected to give their final judgement on the petition filed by NUPs Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who is challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory in the just concluded today.

This has been revealed by the chief justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo who is leading a panel of eight other justices after today’s pre-hearing session where the two parties, petitioner and respondents were supposed to agree on the triable issues was adjourned to February 24th.

The adjournment followed revelation by the petitioner’s lawyer Medard Lubega Ssegona that they were not ready to proceed as they had a batch of more affidavits to file with 50 expected to be filed today and another 50 by Monday, February 15th.

Justice Owiny Dollo who has set strict timelines for all sides has also ordered the parties to file written submissions by not later than March 4th.

He however says each lawyer will only be given 30 minutes to make oral highlights before court.

Justice Dollo adds that a chance will be availed to cross-examine any intended witnesses and presentation of any electronic evidence between February 25thand 26th .

The court will retire to use ten days to write its summary judgement to be delivered on 18th March.

The Chief Justice has meantime warned parties to the case to avoid using social media to divulge in merits of the case.