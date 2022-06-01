By Ruth Anderah

The Supreme Court has been indefinitely closed by the Judiciary following the fire outbreak that allegedly destroyed part of building which houses the Court.

On April 27th, fire broke out at premises of Supreme Court damaging the chambers of the Chief Justice and other properties.

The premises was immediately cordoned to pave way for investigations into the fire.

The Judiciary’s Spokesperson Jamson Karemani says water leakages resulting from the damaged ceiling and flooding water in the chambers of the judges has damaged furniture, books, and other Court properties hence making it unsafe to continue in occupation of the said premises without a proper assessment of the damage and effecting appropriate rectification.

According to Karemani, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo will notify the Supreme Court Justices when the Court will resume it’s operations after issuance of the certificate of safety for occupants from relevant authorities.

However, the Court registry and the ECCMIS center will remain in operation to conduct Court’s usual business.