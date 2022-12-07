Supreme Court Judge Rubby Opio Aweri has died aged 69. According to a statement issued earlier today by Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, justice Aweri died this morning at Mulago Hospital but the cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Justice Aweri joined the Judiciary as a grade one magistrate and rose through the ranks to a justice of the Supreme Court, a position he held until the time of his death.

He was appointed judge of the High Court in 1989 and later elevated to justice of the Court of Appeal in 2015. At the time of his demise, he was the Chief Inspector of the Courts of Judicature.

The judiciary says a comprehensive funeral program shall be released soon.