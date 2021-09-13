By Ruth Anderah

The Supreme Court has set September 16th to hear an appeal filed by the former Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Local Government John Muhanguzi Kashaka challenging a 10- year jail term.

The sentence was handed to him by the lower court for causing financial loss to the government in a 2011 LC1 bicycle scam.

Others are the then Principal Accountant Henry Bamuturaki and Sam Emorut Orongot the former Assistant Commissioner policy and planning who were sentenced to 13 years imprisonment.



Kashaka and his co-convicts were in 2016 convicted by then Anti-Corruption Court judge Catherine Bamugemereire for corruption and causing the government a financial loss of Shs4.6 billion in a shoddy deal of procuring 70,000 bicycles, and were sentenced to 10 and 13 years respectively.

The bicycles were to be distributed to LC1 officials ahead of the 2011 presidential polls.

Kashaka and team were also banned from holding any public office for a period of ten years.

However, being dissatisfied with Justice Bamugemereire’s decision they appealed before Court of Appeal which also agreed with the decision of the trial Judge and upheld the sentence.

This case is among the 20 criminal appeals sessions that kick off today before the Supreme Court.

The session include is to handled by; The Chief Justice; Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, Justices; Ruby Opio Aweri, Stella Arach, Lilian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza, Paul Mugamba, Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Mike Chibita.