

By Juliet Kigongo

The Supreme Court has temporarily stopped the prosecution of businessman, Hassan Basajjabalaba in the Shs 142billion case until his appeal challenging the same is determined.

This was after it was agreed by the two parties to wait for the determination of Basajjabalaba challenging the Constitutional Court’s directive to have him and his brother, Muzamiru Basajjabalaba be tried on the charges in connection with the Shs142bn compensation for him from government after he was stripped of contracts for several city markets that had been halted at the Anti-Corruption Court.

The court led by Justice Esther Kisaakye agreed to dismiss the application seeking to set aside the orders of the Constitution court.

Other justices are; Stella Arach-Amoko, Faith Mwonndha, Lillian Tibatemwa, Ezekiel Muhanguzi, Percy Night Tuhaise and Mike Chibita.

George Kallemera, the commissioner directorate of Civil Litigation, told court that they had conceded to stay the execution of orders of the Constitution court.

One of Basajjabalaba’s grounds of appeal is that the Constitutional Court erred in law and fact when it delivered a judgement at a time it was not properly and competently constituted thereby rendering the entire judgement a nullity.