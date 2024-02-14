The hearing of a 2018 murder case against nine people said to have kidnapped and murdered businesswoman Susan Magara is expected to resume today at the High Court in Kampala.

The hearing, which started in October last year 2023 is expected to resume before Justice Alex Ajijji.

The suspects include; Lubega Yusuf, Wasswa Hussein, Sali Muzamir, Kyewolya Abubakar, Kisalita Muhammad, Kato Hassan Miro, Bukenya Ismaeal, and Buvumbo Musa Abasi.

Prosecution states that on February 7, 2018, the accused persons with an intention to procure a ransom kidnapped Susan Magara, and that after receiving USD 200, 000 (Shs 700 million) from her family, they went ahead and murdered her on February 27, 2018 at Kigo in Wakiso district.

Evidence before Court indicates that in January 2018, the nine suspects with others still at large, met at Usafi Mosque and came up with a plan of getting themselves out of poverty.

It is believed that their plan involved targeting rich people and kidnapping them or their family members for a ransom.

The suspects, according to prosecution, started trailing Magara until they kidnapped her in Lungujja on her way home.

Further evidence shows that they took their victim to Amir Bukenya’s home in Konge II Makindye from where they cut off two of Magara’s fingers that they sent to her family to show their determination to murder their daughter if they din’t pay the ransom.

However, after receiving the 700 million shillings, they allegedly went ahead to suffocate Magara with a polythene bag.