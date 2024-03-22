Police in Maracha District are investigating circumstances under which a suspect committed suicide in the cell at Tara Police Station on Wednesday night.

Josephine Angucia, the police spokesperson for West Nile region identifies the deceased as 34-year-old Benard Edema, a resident of Arana West village, in Maracha district.

It is alleged that the suspect had been arrested at around 6 MP on Wednesday after two residents of Arana village reported a case of arson, assault, and threatening violence against Edema.

His body was later that night found hanging on the door of the police cells.

Angucia says a post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as suicide by hanging and the body of the deceased has since been handed over to relatives for burial.