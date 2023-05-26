By Juliet Nalwooga & Robert Muhereza

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a 26-year-old man identified as Benjamin Akampa aka Kyojo, a resident of Kitojo Central, Buyanja Sub County, suddenly died in police custody at Buyanja police station. The suspect was detained over the theft of a Hisense Television set valued at Shs1,600,000.

“The complainant (Allan Atweta) together with Niwamanya Ivan, Tumuhairwe Merry, Tumuhabirwe Yusufu and others started searching for the suspect. They called him and he revealed that he was in a bar at Marumba Trading Centre where they proceeded, picked him and took him to a certain house where it has been established that they beat him up,” Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, said. Read more