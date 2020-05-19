Police in Arua is investigating an incident of the sudden death of a suspect at Arua Central police station cells.

According to SP Angucia Josephine, the West Nile Police spokesperson, the deceased, a one Philliam Orodriyo 24yrs, a resident of Kasua village, Pajulu Subcounty, Arua district, was arrested last week by the Regional Flying Squad unit officers, after reports that he had stolen a motorcycle.

“On the May 15th, the deceased, a one Orodriyo Philliam aged 24 years, was arrested by the Regional Flying Squad unit officers, on allegation of stealing a motorcycle Reg. No.UEP 155N, Bajaj of one Eyotia Charles,” she noted.

She says on Sunday, he fainted while in police cells and banged his head on a metallic door.

“On 17th/05/2020, he fainted in the cells after banging his head hard on the metallic door and a mixture of saliva with blood oozed from his mouth,” she added.

The suspect was later taken for a postmortem at Arua Regional Referral Hospital and the body was handed over to relatives for burial as investigations continue.