Abdul Rashid Kyoto alias Njovu, the alleged commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel unit in Mwalika in eastern DR Congo, has been arraigned before court and charged with nine counts, including terrorism, murder, and aggravated robbery in connection to the October 17, 2023 killing of two British tourists and their Ugandan guide at Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese district.

Kyoto, 31, appeared before Nakawa Magistrates Court Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza on Monday afternoon.

Kyoto was captured on November 6, 2023, during an operation by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Marine Forces on Lake Edward at Katwe-Kabatoro Island along with two other ADF suspects who were immediately put out of action.

Prosecution led by Lillian Omara and Thomas Jatiko states that, on October 17, 2023, at Nyamunuka along Katunguru-Katwe Kabatoro Road (Queen Elizabeth National Park), in order to influence the government or intimidate the public for a political, social, economic, or religious purpose, Kyoto together with others still at large carried out serious actions of violence when he shot dead Barlow David James and Geyer Emmarentia Cecilia, British newlyweds who were on their honeymoon in Uganda.

He is also accused of shooting their Ugandan tour guide, Eric Alyai, before burning two motor vehicles, including a cargo truck (registration number UBM 624L) and a tourist vehicle (registration number UBF 303C), and robbing the deceased of their passports, an unspecified amount of money, credit cards, driver’s licenses, national identification cards, and an employment card.

Kyoto has also been charged with professing to be a commander in a terrorist organization, ADF, from 2018 to November 1, 2023, in various parts of the country.

He has been sent on remand until November 17, 2023, after the court informed him that he cannot plead to capital offenses of murder, terrorism, and robbery, which are tried by the High Court.

Prosecution says inquiries into the matter are still ongoing.