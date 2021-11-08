What was supposed to be a routine arrest in Miyanzi Village, Bugoto Parish, Mayuge District, left a suspect dead while his brother and a policeman are nursing injuries sustained during the takedown.
Umar Maka Kapere was fatally shot after allegedly resisting arrest and trying to disarm two policemen who had come to arrest him for reportedly having a hand in the theft of a boat engine.
According to the Busoga East Police spokesperson, Diana Nandaula, ‘‘the Sunday morning events were triggered by the theft of a boat engine at Dolwe Island in Namayingo District, which was traced to Mayuge District.’’
