Police in Greater Masaka and Kyotera have arrested a suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) collaborator after close monitoring by the joint border team based in Mutukula.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, revealed that Mr Ssekayiba Ishak was profiled and that the security teams monitored his movements as he crossed the border in a vehicle with a South African registration number plate.

“He has always crossed from Uganda to South Africa and the countries in between. He was found in possession of an assortment of electric wires, and security lamps, and arrangements are in place to have them handed to the country terrorism headquarters here in Kampala,” Enanga told journalists.

Abdul Rashid Kyoto alias Njovu, the alleged commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel unit in Mwalika in eastern DR Congo was last year arraigned before court and charged with nine counts, including terrorism, murder, and aggravated robbery in connection to the October 17, 2023 killing of two British tourists and their Ugandan guide at Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese district.