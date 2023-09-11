A suspected ADF collaborator in Rubirizi district has handed himself over to the joint security agencies of the Police and Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

The said collaborator, who reportedly crossed from DR Congo has been identified as William Byaruhanga,30, and was previously a resident of Busunga trading center in Bundibugyo district.

According to police spokesperson Mr. Fred Enanga, Byaruhanga surrendered to the UPDF 309th Brigade in Kafulo Kyanzaza parish in Kirugu Sub County, Rubirizi district yesterday.

“We have transferred him to Makenke army barracks in Mbarara for further management. What we want is to gather information from him that might be useful against some of the existing ADF threats in the country and any other enemies of Uganda,” Enanga told journalists on Monday.

In a separate incident, Enanga also reveals that a suspected M23 rebel was arrested by Police in Kisoro as he reportedly entered the country with a gun.