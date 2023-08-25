The Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo under Operation Shujaa say they have killed an Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel commander identified who has been operating in Mwalika Valley.

Major Bilal Katamba the spokesperson for Operation Shujaa says Fazul, a Tanzanian national was killed with one other ADF fighter in the areas of Alungupa, North Kivu Province.

He says the joint forces operating in areas of Kanana, Makisabo, North Kivu Province, have also put out of action two other ADF fighters and recovered two SMG rifles, four magazines, 84 rounds of ammunition, and one military radio.

“The joint forces continue to pursue these terrorists from all corners in the jungles,” Katamba said in a statement.

The forces have meanwhile appealed to the ADF fighters to surrender, promising them benefits from the Uganda government amnesty window.