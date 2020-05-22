

By Steven Ariong

Police officers at Kongole station in Napak district in Karamoja sub region have engaged in an exchange of fire with armed suspected Karimojong warriors who attacked the station.

The attack that police has described as first of its kind on police saw an exchange that lasted about 30 minutes that has left residents living in fear.

Micheal Ongicha the Nepak District Police commander says no arrest has been made yet and attackers’ motive is not yet known.

According to Ongicah one of the attackers was injured but managed to run bleeding adding that they are following his blood trail.

He said the police have launched serious investigations into the incident, vowing to pursue the attackers and have them arrested.

Abubakar Lubega the resident district commissioner Napak described the incident as unfortunate and shocking and asked the leaders to help security officials to get the guns used by criminals.

On Tuesday, before handing over the controversial Shs20m to the Moroto district task force on covid-19, the Woman Member of Parliament for Moroto district Stella Atyang disagreed with the security brief and the army that security situation in Karamoja was calm and there was no cause of alarm.

However, the MP rubbished the army’s statement saying people are being killed and animals raided every day, a clear sign that Karamoja is insecure.

“Our people are not sleeping, every day there is gun shots in Moroto at night and hear the army says the region is peacefully this wrong, we must accept the situation is bad and we forge away forward to address it,” she said.