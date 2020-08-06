

Two hawkers who allegedly attacked Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) law enforcement officers while on duty have been released on bail.

Juma Akankwasa and Abdul Ssejjoba have been granted bail by Buganda Road Court Chief magistrate Miriam Akello Ayo.

She has ordered each of them to pay a 1m shilling cash bail and to deposit their original national Identification Cards before they are released.

Each of their sureties is ordered to execute a non-cash bond of 10million shillings and the suspects are to return to court on August 28th 2020 for mention of the case.

The duo is alleged to have attempted to murder KCCA law enforcement officers by stabbing with a knife. Akankwasa and Ssejjoba were arrested on July 17th 2020 from the new taxi park in Kampala central for allegedly stabbing Lameck Mutebi and John Lubega using a knife.