A suspected conman who has been fleecing people of their money while promising to get them national identity cards and other related documents from the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) has been arrested.

This followed NIRA’s crackdown on conmen who target people at its headquarters in Kololo and extort money from them while disguising themselves as NIRA staff.

One suspect identified as Badaki Samuel Kigongo from Kasese district has been Nabbed by officials at NIRA while trying to defraud NIRA staff of Shs700,000.

NIRA spokesperson, Osborn Mushabe has revealed that the suspect has been involved in several scams.

He made a reminder to Ugandans that NIRA does not take cash from people for any service since all payments are done in banks.

The suspect has been handed over to police, waiting to be arraigned before court.