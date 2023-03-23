A suspected gay activist has attacked Uganda house in New York in protest against the passed Anti-homosexuality Bill, 2023.

The Bill that awaits assent from the president was passed by MPs on Tuesday after a seven-hour heated session.

It introduces stricter penalties for people engaged in same-sex activities in Uganda including a death penalty for aggravated homosexuality.

It also proposes life in prison for the offense of “homosexuality” and up to 10 years in jail for attempted homosexuality.

In a tweet, Adonia Ayebare, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations says the yet-to-be-identified individual damaged a glass of the rear entrance door of the house and injured a south Sudanese diplomat.

He says police have started investigating the matter to establish the motive of the attack.

He, however, says preliminary investigations indicate that the individual was reportedly angry about the Bill passed by the MPS.