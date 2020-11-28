By Dennis Edema

A joint security operation has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old suspected criminal who has been wanted for a spate of rape, defilement and murder offences in Jinja City.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, alongside two female accomplices who are currently detained at Jinja police station to be arraigned in Court.

The suspect, who goes by several aliases including Robert Wanyama and Peter Wafula Jackson, together with Brenda Mbwali, 23, and Jubeta Nabirye, 30, were arrested in Namutumba.

According to Mr Ngako, the suspect is one of the most sought-after criminals wanted one for impersonating a highly ranked army officer.

“We have registered over 12 cases of rape and defilement against the suspect; his arrest followed a joint security operation and tracking of the phone he was using for committing the crimes,” Mr Ngako explained.

Mr Ngako added that the suspect, after performing criminal acts on his victims, usually underage girls, took them to sugarcane plantations in Kakira where he abused them and warned them never to report or else they would be pursued and killed.