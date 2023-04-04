By Tausi Nakato

Jinja Grade One Magistrate has denied bail to the PMM Girls’ SS deputy head teacher, Ms. Lydia Mukodha, who was remanded for allegedly promoting lesbianism at the government-aided secondary school.

Ms. Mukodha and her co-accused alleged lesbian partner, Ms. Martha Naigaga, on Tuesday morning appeared before Ms. Agnes Musiime for a ruling on their bail application.

However, Ms. Musiime denied them bail on grounds that they will not be safe in the community.

“The safety of the applicant to be released to the community should be put in mind. Court shall ensure her safety because she was under attack by the community by the time police arrested her. Her release may (therefore) endanger her life.’’ Ms. Musiime ruled.

According to Ms. Musiime, the applicant will not be well-received both at home and her workplace, adding that she (applicant) has also not clocked the 60 days to grant her mandatory bail.

Ms. Florence Kataike, the State Attorney, told court that inquiries are ongoing.

Prosecution had argued that once granted bail, Ms. Mukodha may interfere with key witnesses.

“My client is an ordinary person who cannot interfere with the witnesses.” Mukodha’s lawyer said.

The applicant’s sureties, including her father George Wilson Taitika, and brother Michael Waiswa, were frustrated when the Magistrate remanded the suspects up to April 20 when she will reappear before court with her co-accused.

The duo was arrested on March 3 and charged with gross indecency and procurement of gross indecency.

Their arrest came after parents stormed the school after allegations of Ms. Mukodha promoting lesbianism went viral on social media.