By Ruth Anderah

A 23-year old suspected notorious killer has been arraigned before Mwanga II court in Mengo and remanded to Kitalya government prison over the alleged murder of 4 women and a child in Kampala.

Musa Musasizi alias Uncle, a resident of Mujomba zone in Lubaga division has appeared before Mwanga II Court Grade One Magistrate Amon Mugezi and was charged with five counts of murder.

The prosecution alleges that between February 22nd and March 15th, at his residence, Musasizi with malice aforethought murdered Noreen Nabirye, Elizabeth Muteesi, Macline Ahereza, plus Violet Kansiime and her 3 month-old baby girl Abigail Nakitende.

Musasizi has been charged alongside Abdul Kasajja, a Boda Boda rider based at Mapeera zone Lusaze in Kampala who is said to have helped him dump and burn some of the bodies of the deceased women.

Kasajja is charged with being an accessory after the commission of an offense.

The duo has been remanded to prison until April 12th when they will re-appear before the court to know the stage of investigations into the cases.