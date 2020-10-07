

Police in Nsangi, Wakiso district are investigating circumstances under which a suspected robber, and rapist died 100 metres away from his victim’s house after being raped.

The incident happened in Maya sub-county, Musembo village where a one Abaasi Bamulangaki reportedly attacked a 36 year old woman yesterday night, dug a pit in her yard and demanded for money or else he murders her and her three children.

Kampala metropolitan deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the woman in her statement says she handed Abaasi Shs1.2million, but he went on and raped her.

In self-defence, the lady whose identity has been withheld stabbed Abaas and he ran off naked while bleeding.

His body was found hours later and has now been handed over to his family for burial as investigations continue.