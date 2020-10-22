Police in Old Kampala have shot dead a suspected rapist as he reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to disarm the arresting officers.

The suspect is alleged to have raped a woman yesterday (Wednesday October 21st) in Lugala, Kampala’s Rubaga Division.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says detectives identified the suspect using the CCTV footage from a camera located near the alleged crime scene.

He identifies the deceased as Ali Ambayo, a resident of Lugala and a private security guard at a garage near Kosovo junction.

The body has been taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem.