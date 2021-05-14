By Tobbias Jolly Owiny

At least 100 heads of cattle have been stolen from two separate communal kraals in Lawie parish, Madiopei Sub County, Lamwo District after armed suspected South Sudan cattle rustlers raided Lotuku and Lacimidik villages.

The rustlers are said to have taken advantage of the absence of soldiers during a heavy storm to make away with the animals.

The security personnel deployed in the villages to guard the communal kraals at night had taken shelter from the rain.

Vincent Oyet, the LC1 chairman for Lotuku village says they have mobilized the community to accompany the soldiers in pursuit of the animals.

He says the resumption of livestock theft in his area and the neighboring Agoro Sub-county poses great risks on livestock farming in the region.