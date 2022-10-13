Police in Kampala have arrested a man over possession of several rounds of live ammunition and two riffles, a reserve of the armed forces.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson says on Sunday, police received information that a suspected terrorist in one of the residents in Kitikifumba zone, Kira ward, Kira division, Kira municipality in Wakiso district was planning to terrorize the community with deadly firearms.

The 50-year-old suspect who according to police hails from Moyo district, Ishene central sub-county, Vura parish-Idua village was found in possession of the said weapons.

Onyango says the suspect claimed that the rifles belonged to a medical doctor whose identity has been withheld.

“The suspect was found in possession of the following deadly weapons; two (02) SMG riffles (AK-47), one (01) pump action riffle, nine (09) SMG magazines loaded with 270 ammunitions (live bullets), seven (07) locally made pump action bullets, eighteen (18) empty locally made pump action gadgets and one (01) potch army green in colour, and a sachet of Kugina Spice (Piri Piri),” Onyango said in a statement.

Nine bottles of unknown deadly chemicals, 15 empty suspected bomb-making shell tins have also been recovered, according to Onyango.