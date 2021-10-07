By Andrew Bagala A suspected terrorist, who was shot dead by security operatives on Monday, was part of a cell that intended to assassinate a prominent politician, police have revealed.

Hamid Nsubuga, alias Young Midu, 25, a resident of Busabala in Makindye Division, Kampala, was shot dead by a joint team of security operatives at Gayaza Road.

The team had trailed him for more than four hours before opening fire on him.

A pistol and 25 bullets were recovered from the deceased.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga yesterday said: “The target [politician] has been informed about the incident, but has asked not to be named because it would affect the family members.”

Security agents also carried out a search of Nsubuga’s home and found a sales agreement for the motorcycle he was riding.

According to the agreement, which Daily Monitor has seen, the motorcycle — a Bajaj Boxer — was bought at Shs5m at a shop in Ndeeba, Rubaga Division on the same day by one Filipo Byamugisha, a resident of Kiserenge Central in Mubende District.

