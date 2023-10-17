Unidentified assailants have killed three people, two of them tourists and their driver, before burning their car in Queen Elizabeth National Park along Katwe Road.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, confirmed the Tuesday incident saying that joint forces are aggressively pursuing the suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

“We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt. Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Enanga said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Bashir Hangi, the communications manager of Uganda Wildlife Authority told NTV Uganda that the deceased were attacked along Katwe Road between Lake Nyamununka and Kabatooro in Kasese district.

“The deceased whose names are withheld, include a Ugandan, a UK citizen and a South African citizen. They were travelling under Gorilla and Wildlife Safaris, a local tour company,” a statement issued by Uganda Wildlife Authority reads in part.

The attack comes days after President Museveni said on Sunday that security forces had foiled a bomb attack on churches by ADF rebel group.