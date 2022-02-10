By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Arua are investigating an incident of murder by shooting where a suspected thug was shot after he attempted to grab a gun from one of the officers who were on night patrols in Lobidra Market area, within Arua town.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson says the incident happened after a team of Police officers who were on night patrols within Oli Division, Arua Central Division, arrested an unidentified suspected criminal within the Lobidra Market area late in the night.

Upon search, they recovered opium on his body, the said suspect resisted arrest and attempted to grab the gun from one of the arresting officers PPC Vincent Kisembo,24, prompting the officer to release two bullets in the air which killed the suspect to death.

However, the Lobidra Market area is a known black spot where a notorious criminal gang group called ”fire eaters” rob people at night sometimes when armed, and then commit all sorts of criminal activities.

The body has been moved to Arua hospital for postmortem as inquiries continue.