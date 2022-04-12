By Simon Peter Emwamu

Suspected Karimojong warriors have struck Teso again, making off with 120 heads of cattle in Okulonyo village, Okulonyo Sub County, Katakwi District.

The LC5 chairperson for Katakwi District, Geoffrey Omolo, says the cows belonging to one Samuel Obolonye were raided last night.

Omolo says since November 2021 the district has lost over 2,000 heads of cattle which have not been recovered.

Francis Akorikin, the LC5 chairperson for the Kapelebyong District says they have not received any information regarding the cattle raids.

Brigadier Joseph Balikudembe, the commander in charge of the UPDF 3rd Division which is headquartered in Moroto says he is trying to get in touch with the forces on the ground to find out whether the cattle has been recovered.

In Kumi district, the LC3 chairperson for Tisai sub-county Ben Chilakol, says that over the weekend, one person was shot dead by suspected Karimojong warriors barely a month after 5 people were killed on the same island by Karimojong warriors.

The Teso sub region has witnessed cattle raids since the 1970s when the Karimojong warriors started to have access to automated weapons and locally made arrows that they have continued to use to raid sub-regions of Teso, Sebei, Lango and parts of Acholi.

The height of the cattle raids was witnessed in the 1980s when hundreds of herds were swept away, and by the 1990s most of the animals in Teso were no more.

The recent attacks have been witnessed in Abim, Kapelebyong, Katakwi, Kumi, and partly Bukedea, other regions being Sebei, Lango and Acholi.

Last week alone, hundreds of people in Kapelebyong district fled from attacks by Karimojong warriors, since then some are still taking nights in camps.