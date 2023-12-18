Three suspects implicated in the shooting of city businessman Henry Katanga will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars at Luzira prison after Nakawa Court declined to hear their bail application.

The accused include the deceased’s daughter, Kakwanza Patricia, 31, charged with destroying evidence; Amanyire George, 30, a shamba boy at the Katanga home; and Otai Charles, a health worker, both charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Renowned lawyer Mac Dusman Kabega has been hired to represent the trio. While Kabega prepared to file a new bail application, state attorney Ms. Samalie Wakooli requested more time to review the case details as she was newly assigned.

Prosecutors allege that Henry Katanga was shot dead on November 2, 2023, at his residence on Mbuya Chwa 2 road, Nakawa Division, Kampala, by his wife, Molly Katanga, 55. They further allege that his daughters, Nkwazi Martha Katanga and Kakwanza Patricia, knowing that items at the scene could be evidence, removed or destroyed them, hindering identification. Additionally, Amanyire and Otai are accused of aiding those responsible for the crime to escape punishment.

Meanwhile, Molly Katanga and her daughter Nkwazi are reported to be unwell and unable to appear in court. Criminal summons have been issued requiring their presence on January 8, 2024, for formal charges regarding Katanga’s murder.