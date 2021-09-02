By Benson Tumusiime

Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters at Kibuli, Kampala on Tuesday intercepted and recovered Shs600m from a government office, which they said was to be paid to a senior of the Electoral Commission.

A senior investigator familiar with the case told this newspaper that Presidency Minister, Ms Milly Babalanda, asked police to inquire into the activities at Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) following allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

“[A] whistleblower from the Electoral Commission (EC) wrote a complaint to the minister for Presidency and the minister forwarded it to CID headquarters with instructions to investigate the allegations of fraud,” the source said, asking not to be named.

Our investigations show that UPPC in the 2020/2021 Financial Year received Shs9 billion from EC for gazetting the roadmap of the elections held in January, this year, as well as the winners countrywide.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/suspects-in-shs600m-uppc-deal-wiretapped-3535074