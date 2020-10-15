

By Betty Ndagire

Three people accused of blackmailing an Iganga-based businessman with a sex video they sneaked and recorded, have informed to court that they are reconciling with their alleged victim.

Police records indicate that the couple allegedly sneaked into the ceiling of the house of Iganga-based businessman, Isabirye, recorded him in a sexual relation with Nangendo after which they started threatening him to give them money least they would post the video on social media.

The accused persons are Dorah Walukwendera,33, a house wife, her husband Hamis Mukota,41, a civil engineer and his wife’s niece, Tracy Nangendo,21, a teacher at Kampala Language School.

In a session presided over by Buganda Road Court magistrate, Ms Marion Mangeni, the matter had come up for mention when the accused briefed court that they are already in talks trying to reconcile with the businessman, Mr Hariri Isabirye, so that he pushes for the case to be formally withdrawn.

The accused are charged with two counts which include; demanding property with written threats and criminal trespass.

The accused persons as well sought court for more time to be able to complete their talks with their alleged victim.

Court as well heard from prosecution that although, Mr Isabirye, who is currently on a business trip in the US is ready to testify against the three accused personson the next adjournment date, he still he is much willing to reconcile with them.

The trial magistrate, Ms Mangeni after hearing from the accused and state, she adjourned court to November 4 and asked the parties to brief court on the terms of reconciliation.

Prosecution contends that the trio and others still at large between Kampala, Jinja and Iganga districts with intent to extort or gain money made and forwarded written statements to businessman, Mr Isabirye using their WhatsApp numbers demanding Shs150million without reasonable cause.

On the count of criminal trespass, it is alleged that the couple Walukwendera and Mukota between January and April, 2020, within Iganga district gained access in a house in possession of Isabirye & Nangendo without his consent, with intent to intimidate,insult, annoy and demand Shs150m from him.