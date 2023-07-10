World Coffee Experts want Uganda’s government and farming communities to ensure that both coffee farming and production are made more sustainable.

According to Mr Paolo Bray, the director World Sustainability Organization, Uganda risks losing its position as one of the world’s major coffee producers, if immediate action is not taken.

Uganda is one of the leading exporters of Robusta coffee in Africa. The cash crop earned the East African country US$559 million in 2021. In 2021/22 overall coffee exports stood at 6.26 million bags valued at $862.28 million, however, reports reveal that in recent years the plant is increasingly threatened, with the year 2023 marking a challenging period for Africa’s second-largest coffee producer and exporter, and the eighth-largest coffee producer in the world.

Mr Paolo said, all this is a result of inconsistent weather conditions, droughts, long-term climatic changes, ineffective harvesting methods, poor soil conservation techniques, unsustainable farming practices, and a recent dry spell that hit major growing areas, posing a huge threat to coffee production levels.

“I appeal to the government and farming communities in Uganda, to take immediate action to make coffee farming and production more sustainable, in order to mitigate the adverse effects.” Mr. Paolo added.

Industry players forecast unsustainable coffee production can potentially cut output to around 5.5 million bags in 2023.

Mr. Paolo further urged government to educate farmers on the benefits of sustainable farming where between 1.2 and 1.7 million families in Uganda are engaged in coffee production.

According to Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), coffee is one of the world’s most consumed drinks, with a higher global market value. It is the most widely traded tropical product, with up to 25 million farming households globally accounting for 80 percent of world output. Additionally, 99% of all coffee beans consumed are either Arabica or Robusta.