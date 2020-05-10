Floods in Bugiri district caused by the rising waters of Lake Victoria have left at least 300 families homeless at Wakakawaka landsite in Bulinda Sub-county after their houses were swept away.

The affected residents are now calling for government help adding that they currently have nowhere to sleep or even what to eat.

The residents are also scared of crocodiles.

The area LC1 chairperson Faziri Wakibi says the residents are stranded and many have no money to facilitate their relocation.

Early this year, the Uganda weather authority released a weather forecast for March to May, indicating that the country would experience normal to above normal rainfall.