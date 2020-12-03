By DERRICK WANDERA

The Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, yesterday told presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, to sue security officers if they continue to interfere with his campaigns.

“There is no one above the law. There is a need to know that Mr Kyagulanyi is a presidential candidate so if these people come and pull him out of the radio, he is free to sue them so that the long hand of the law catches up with the perpetrators,” Justice Byabakama told the media yesterday after a meeting with Mr Kyagulanyi and his team who had come to petition EC over the behaviour of security agents.

Justice Byabakama’s team that attended the meeting at their head office in Kampala included the EC director of operations, Ms Kamugisha Baabo, EC head of security Grace Nakirayi, Ms Hadijja Namutebi, the head of Very Important Persons Protection Unit, and the acting EC spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya.

Others who attended via zoom included Ms Aisha Lubega, the EC deputy chairperson and Commissioner Steven Tashobya and Commissioner Peter Emorut.

Mr Kyagulanyi was flanked by his party secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya, party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Bugiri Municipality MP Asumani Basalirwa, and Kampala Woman MP Nabila Nagayi Ssempala. The others included Kawempe South parliamentary candidate Muhammad Ssegirinya and party lawyer Benjamin Katana and Kampala Central parliamentary candidate Fred Nyanzi.

During the four-hour meeting, Mr Kyagulanyi presented his complaints about the difficulties they have been facing on their campaign trail.

According to sources who attended the meeting, Bobi Wine wanted EC to make a formal statement about the recent killings of people during protests in Kampala and other towns.

He also wanted answers over the blocked campaigns and radio talk shows.