The Speaker of Parliament Ms. Anita Among has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) named in a report on embezzling Cooperatives Compensation Funds to approach the police for questioning before authorities seek them out.

Her remarks came in response to a complaint raised by Nakaseke South MP Lutamaguzi Ssemakulu, who demanded the public list of implicated MPs.

Lutamaguzi expressed frustration at public calls accusing him and others of embezzlement.

In response, Speaker Among informed the house that the Committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industries had investigated the matter and uploaded a report for review on the members’ iPads.”

“I told you to internalize, read it [the report] and understand. If you see your name there, take yourself to police,” Among said.

She further clarified that the report had been forwarded to both the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Inspector General of Government (IGG).