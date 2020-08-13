

The chairperson of the National Resistance Movement electoral commission Dr Tanga Odoi, has advised party critics to focus on unity than criticizing the commission’s works.

This followed reports that many aspirants had been denied a chance to participate in the ongoing nomination process.

Dr Tanga said that as of now, nobody has been disqualified due to lack of academic papers with just one complaint raised against a candidate which is being handled.

He emphasized that no one will intimidate the commission with the aim of diverting it from fulfilling its mandate.